Why Rickey Smiley Is Embarrassed About Running Out Of Gas [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley was running a little bit behind schedule one day because of a mishap with his car. He felt embarrassed about the whole ordeal first and foremost because of something his grandfather said to him a long time ago.

Rickey explains the odd situation that started with less than a quarter-tank of gas in his truck, and ended with him having to take an Uber the rest of the way to work. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

