Gary Wants Rickey Smiley To Reward Him Like Jay Z Rewards His Employees [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

For the Holiday season this year, Jay Z apparently surprised his Roc-A-Fella with tens of thousands of dollars worth of gifts! Gary With Da Tea passive aggressively reveals this news, and tries to get Rickey Smiley to compete by showering the morning show crew similarly.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear Gary With Da Tea explain more about this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Is Jay Z Recording A New Album? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Jay Z Has A Touching Response To Kanye West’s Rants [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jeezy Explains Kanye West’s Real Problem With Jay Z [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]