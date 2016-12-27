Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary Wants Rickey Smiley To Reward Him Like Jay Z Rewards His Employees [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
For the Holiday season this year, Jay Z apparently surprised his Roc-A-Fella with tens of thousands of dollars worth of gifts! Gary With Da Tea passive aggressively reveals this news, and tries to get Rickey Smiley to compete by showering the morning show crew similarly.

 Click on the audio player to hear Gary With Da Tea explain more about this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos