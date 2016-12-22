Entertainment News
Chance the Rapper & Jeremih Gift Us a Christmas Mixtape

3 hours ago

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Chance the rapper has had a phenomenal 2016, so it’s only fitting that he give back to the fans that showed out for him all year. He got together with friend and fellow Chicagoan Jeremih and laid down a handful of tracks in the studio with a Christmas theme, wrapped them all up nice and neat, put a bow on it and delivered them to us in the form of a mixtape titled “Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama.” The project gleams with nine full tracks, including “Snowed In,” “I’m Your Santa” and “Chi Town Christmas.”

 

Unwrap Chance and Jeremih’s present below and happy holidays!

Merry Christmas Lil MaMa https://soundcloud.com/chancetherapper/sets/merry-christmas-lil-mama-jeremih-chance

A photo posted by Thumpy Johnson (@jeremih) on

