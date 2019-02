You Are Appreciated

2pac’s mother and former Black Panther, Afeni Shakur (born Alice Faye Williams) passed away in Northern Califonia early this morning. She was 69. So far no cause of death has been reported.

Back in 1995, Afeni was immortalized on her son’s magnum opus, “Dear Mama”. Later this year, actress Danai Guriri will portray her in the 2pac biopic, All Eyez On Me. Condolences to Ms. Shakur friends and family.