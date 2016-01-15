CLOSE
Joe Budden Hits The Gym With Draya Michele…Hilarity Ensues

Draya let the "All Love Lost" rapper work out with her.

Joe Budden is in California enjoying a break from New York’s cold weather, but he did what any New Yorker would do in his situation: Keep his skully on and go do Hollywood things.

Things like hitting up your celebrity friends and going to the gym on their buddy pass. Draya let the “All Love Lost” rapper work out with her and he made it a hilarious time. He wrote on Insta:

So here’s what I learned about going to the gym in LA after I thugged @drayamichele outta a guest pass (Thx again & your bestie is dope 😊)…

1. Everyone there is bigger than me.

1A. 1 dude looked at me like he was thinking that as well.

1B. I then looked at him like “fuck yo muscles nigga I’ll shoot this whole shit up” (classic skinny guy in the gym complex lol)

1C. He looked back like he’s seen that look a lot in life)

2. There was a woman in the back (me & @onlyjohnnyg named her WNBA Bae) that was too fine to work out around…

3. Working out in January while wearing a skully (my lucky skully, fuck y’all) looks dumb & foolish in NY…. & even more so in LA.

Draya has been dealing with some turmoil in her love life this week after reaching new heights to break the bad girl stigma that comes with reality TV and announcing she’s expecting a baby.

Draya is surrounding herself with friends as she prepares to give birth.

Looking good, girl.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Joe Budden Hits The Gym With Draya Michele…Hilarity Ensues

