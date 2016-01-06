CLOSE
ESSENCE Unveils Stunning #BlackGirlMagic Covers Featuring Social Activist, Stars On The Rise

It's a beautiful day to see Black girls winning!

These gorgeous, genius women are the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic, and ESSENCE wants the whole world to know it.

The magazine’s February issue highlights Black women by shining a ray of light on the accomplishments of Black Lives Matters activist Johnetta ‘Netta’ Elzie, the on-screen brilliance of Teyonah Parris, and the youthful ambition of Black-ish star Yara Shahidi:

The gorgeous spread kicks off Black History Month with a bang, and a feature story boasting, “Black History Matters.”

Netta expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, and triumphantly wrote, “We Will Win” in the caption of her Instagram photo.

SOURCE & PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

ESSENCE Unveils Stunning #BlackGirlMagic Covers Featuring Social Activist, Stars On The Rise was originally published on newsone.com

#BlackGirlMagic , Black Girl Magic , Essence Magazine , Johnetta Elzie , Netta , social activist , Teyonah Parris , Twitter , Yara Shahidi

