ESSENCE Unveils Stunning #BlackGirlMagic Covers Featuring Social Activist, Stars On The Rise

New Cover Alert | Introducing the #BlackGirlMagic Class of 2016, starring @TeyonahParris, @officialyarashahidi & @nettaaaaaaaa! Our February issue highlights young Black women who are not only embracing their unique gifts, but also redefining their world–and ours. Pick up the issue on newsstands this Friday, January 8. 👆🏿🔗in bio for a #sneakpeek! (📷: @dennisleupold)
These gorgeous, genius women are the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic, and ESSENCE wants the whole world to know it.
The magazine’s February issue highlights Black women by shining a ray of light on the accomplishments of Black Lives Matters activist Johnetta ‘Netta’ Elzie, the on-screen brilliance of Teyonah Parris, and the youthful ambition of Black-ish star Yara Shahidi:
What an absolute honor to grace the cover of @EssenceMag in their #BlackGirlMagic✨ Edition hitting stands Jan. 8th! Thank you so much to essence Magazine and all the amazing talents that helped make this cover an absolute dream come true!! #ForTheLoveOfBlackGirls #SurvivorsRemorse #ChiRaqtheMovie #MikiHowardStory
The gorgeous spread kicks off Black History Month with a bang, and a feature story boasting, “Black History Matters.”
Netta expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, and triumphantly wrote, “We Will Win” in the caption of her Instagram photo.
It’s a beautiful day to see Black girls winning!
