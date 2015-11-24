CLOSE
It’s Here: “Barbershop: The Next Cut” Official Trailer

From the trailer, it seems like this is a who's who of talent.

Barbershop 3 is now titled Barbershop: The Next Cut and we have the first trailer for you right here on GlobalGrind.com. I had my boy Ice Cube lace Hello Beautiful, Urban Daily, and Stuff Fly People Like with a custom intro for the trailer of his new flick.

In this installment, Angie and Calvin join forces to keep their shops afloat. Calvin is also trying to keep his son away from the violence that plagues the neighborhood, so he decides to throw a Stop The Violence forum at the shop.

From the trailer, it seems like this is a who’s who of talent, with Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Common, Regina Hall, Cedric The Entertainer, Eve, JB Smoove, Dean Moore from black-ish, and a lot more.

Barbershop 3: The Next Cut hits theaters April 15th, 2016.

