CLOSE
National News
Home

Transcript Of Sandra Bland’s Arrest Gives Disturbing Look Into Police Misconduct

The footage supports that State Trooper Brian Encinia went against procedure by unconstitutionally extending the traffic stop and arresting Bland merely of his own frustration.

2 reads
Leave a comment

The full text of the exchange between Sandra Bland and Texas State Trooper Brian Encinia has been making the rounds on the web now that the dashcam video of Bland being detained has been released by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The transcript highlights the ways in which Encinia irritates and tests Bland during their exchange.

In the video, Bland, a Black Lives Matter activist that was well aware of her rights in dealing with the police as a civilian, challenges Encinia on his demands towards her. Encinia, in response, tells Bland that she was arrested before she left the vehicle, and scolded her for moving after telling her to move. He also wouldn’t explain to her why she was being arrested and haphazardly threw Bland to the ground to put her into handcuffs.

Some police officers who have watched and evaluated the footage maintain that despite her pushback towards Encinia, Bland complied with the arrest accordingly by answering the trooper’s questions. Furthermore, it’s apparent in the footage that Encinia went against procedure by unconstitutionally extending the traffic stop and arresting Bland out of his own frustration, rather than in response to Bland displaying illegal behavior.

Read the full transcript at the Huffington Post.

RELATED LINKS:

Authorities Officially Rule Sandra Bland’s Death A ‘Suicide By Hanging’

Sandra Bland’s Voicemail From Her Final Days Surfaces & More News You Need to Know

6 Things We Know About Brian Encinia, The Texas Trooper Who Arrested Sandra Bland

Transcript Of Sandra Bland’s Arrest Gives Disturbing Look Into Police Misconduct was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

arrest , Brian Encinia , dashcam video , Sandra Bland

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And…
 6 hours ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 22 hours ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 22 hours ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 1 day ago
02.06.19
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 3 days ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close