Wendy & Omarosa's Girlfight Continues At White House

The catfight continues between Wendy and Omarosa!!I heard that Wendy Williams was a no-show at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday night, because the seating arrangements had her dining right next to her archenemy – Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth.

If you didn’t know about the beef between these two, here’s the back story:

The talk show host and the one-time “Celebrity Apprentice” star have had it in for each other since back in the day when they got into it on Wendy’s show in 2008. Omarosa, who was promoting her book, “The B—- Switch” on the Fox show, made jabs about Williams’ rise to fame and called her disrespectful.

Never one to hold back, Williams called the reality TV star a “a typical angry black woman” right then and there.

“Omarosa is a delusional, D-list, pathetic woman,” Williams said in a later interview.

Watch the video:

So fast forward to 2010, according to the NY Daily News, in what their source is calling a “gross oversight,” the American Urban Radio Network, who invited both of the women to the lavish annual fete, apparently didn’t realize they had an ongoing feud.

READ MORE HERE

Wendy Williams Dishes On Wigs & Weaves To Jet Mag

Take a look at who attended the dinner below:

Hi, Haters! Wendy Williams’ Talk Show Gets Renewed!