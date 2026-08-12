Listen Live
Close
Crime

Lauren Boebert's Son Charged With Child Sexual Exploitation

Rep. Lauren Boebert's Son Charged With Sexual Exploitation Of A Child

Tyler Boebert was taken into custody and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Published on August 12, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A young man with dark hair and a beard looking directly at the camera.
Source: City of Rifle Police Department / via Courthouse News

In today’s episode of The Call Is Hootin’ and Hollerin’ From Inside The House, it appears that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is finding out the hard way that, while she has spent years denigrating the LGBTQ community and accusing it of “grooming” children based on zero evidence, she should have turned her suspicions toward her son, who has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to NBC News, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 21-year-old Tyler Boebert was taken into custody Sunday and later released on a $10,000 bond. He was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Now, the charges reportedly stem from a sex tape that Tyler allegedly recorded with a 17-year-old girl in 2024, and it’s worth noting that, at the time, Tyler was just under a year older than the victim. The girl’s mother later called the authorities, alerting them to the video posted to Instagram that appeared to show Tyler having sex with her daughter.

Anyway, Boebert responded to the news with a statement she didn’t bother putting any effort into, probably because this is just another Tuesday in the Boebert house.

“I love my son,” Boebert said Monday. “We take allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time.”

The last time we reported on Tyler Boebert, he had been arrested in 2024 in Rifle, Colo., in connection with what police alleged was a string of property thefts and vehicle trespassings. He was charged with four felony counts of criminal possession of identification documents and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony. According to CPR News, that case is still pending.

So, I don’t know; maybe it’s time for Boebert to take a break from consistently proving on the House floor that she never really knows what she’s talking about and take care of her family. Perhaps she was too busy making headlines for getting too handsy at the theater to realize that her son was possibly out here making X-rated videos with minors when he wasn’t burglarizing neighborhoods in his spare time.

Hell, maybe it’s been hard for her to discipline her son for getting on the wrong side of the law because she’d be one to talk. I mean, at some point, she’s going to be able to make a wholesome scrapbook out of the family mugshots.

Anyway, good luck with all that. Whew — the ghetto!

SEE ALSO:

Lauren Boebert Wears Racist ICE-Themed Halloween Costume

Boebert ‘Stands By’ Racist Al Green ‘Pimp Cane’ Remark

Rep. Lauren Boebert's Son Charged With Sexual Exploitation Of A Child was originally published on newsone.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Dozing Donald Trump Caught Sleeping Again In Oval Office

Hip-Hop Wired
Latto x D'USSE Event Photos

Latto Claps Back At Charleston White Over 21 Savage “Side Chick” Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot

Lil Durk’s Legal Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music Video In Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Carmine Agnello leaves federal court after sentencing on fraud charges

John Gotti's Grandson Carmine Agnello Denied Kidney Donation Bid

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
11 Items
Pop Culture  |  tonyapendleton

Toni Braxton Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary By Posting Wedding Photos Without Birdman

Comments
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comments
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Party With a Purpose: Fat Daddy Talks Music, HBCUs, and His Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

RIH-Freshing! Rihanna Radiates On ELLE’s September Cover As A Dior Darling, Dutifully Described As A 'Full Sensory Experience'

Comments
Closeup of several gourmet hamburger sliders with lettuce, tomato, and other toppings, arranged on a plate with colorful flowers.
82 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Dallas Restaurant Weeks 2026: List of Participating Restaurants

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close