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Sexyy Red’s Pens Letter To Judge Amid Tay Keith Royalty Dispute

Sexyy Red’s Pens Letter To Judge Amid Tay Keith Royalty Dispute

Sexyy Red’s and the late Tay Keith’s team appear to be moving forward toward a resolution in their ongoing royalty dispute.

Published on July 2, 2026
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Sexyy Red’s and the late Tay Keith’s team appear to be moving forward toward a resolution in their ongoing royalty dispute.

Earlier this year, Tay Keith sued the Pound Town rapper’s label over alleged unpaid royalties tied to several records he produced. The two built a strong musical chemistry over the years, collaborating on hits like “SkeeYee,” “Get It Sexy,” “Hang With A Bad B*tch,” and more.

Then, in June, the Memphis hitmaker tragically passed away at 29.

Following his passing, Sexyy Red joined the countless artists in paying tribute to her longtime collaborator, “BLOOD IN BLOOD OUT WE BROTHERS BUT NOT RELATED, I LOVE YOU BRUDDAAA STILL DA BEST DUO US 5LIFE.”

She later addressed the controversy surrounding Keith’s unpaid royalties, saying she was “appalled and furthermore hurt” by the situation.

“Tay Keith and I are great working partners and even greater friends. If the label owes him money, I’m sure they have started the process to get him paid.”

The St. Louis rapper also explained that, as an artist, she doesn’t have the authority to pay producers directly, noting that those responsibilities fall on the label.

Rebel Music attorney Dameka Davis later released a statement, providing an update on efforts to compensate Tay Keith’s estate.

“We were in the final stages of getting Tay Keith fully compensated before his shocking passing this week. We are expediting the finalization of this work with Tay Keith’s attorney so that full payment can be made to his estate as soon as possible.”

Sexyy Red’s Pens Letter To Judge Amid Tay Keith Royalty Dispute was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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