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Alleged Video Emerges Of Gucci Mane Held At Gunpoint

Alleged Footage Surfaces Of Gucci Mane Held At Gunpoint During Pooh Shiesty Contract Dispute

Alleged footage tied to the incident in which Gucci Mane was reportedly held at gunpoint by Pooh Shiesty and member of his crew has surfaced online.

Published on July 2, 2026
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Source: Amir Gray / iOne

Alleged footage tied to the incident in which Gucci Mane was reportedly held at gunpoint by Pooh Shiesty and member of his crew has surfaced online.

In the video, a man who appears to be Gucci is seen walking toward an exit before another man pulls out a firearm to prevent him from leaving. Moments later, a voice that many online believe was Pooh Shiesty can be heard instructing Gucci to look into the camera and state that he was releasing the Memphis rapper from his 1017 Records contract.

The authenticity of the footage has not been confirmed.

According to court documents, the Shiesty Season rapper allegedly wanted out of his deal with 1017 and lured Wop, the label’s founder, to a recording studio in Dallas. Prosecutors claim Gucci was then held at gunpoint and forced to terminate Shiesty’s contract.

The phone allegedly used to record the leaked footage has reportedly been linked to rapper Big30 Court filings also connect both Big30 and Pooh Shiesty’s father to the alleged incident.

After allegedly forcing Gucci to release Shiesty from his contract, prosecutors claim the group also robbed the Atlanta rapper of the jewelry he was wearing. 

As the case continues to unfold, the alleged footage could play a role in the prosecution’s case.

Alleged Footage Surfaces Of Gucci Mane Held At Gunpoint During Pooh Shiesty Contract Dispute was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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