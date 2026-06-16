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101.1 The WIZ’s Supreme recently caught up with former City Girl, Yung Miami, for an exclusive get-money conversation.

Caresha opened up about her summer anthem “Spend Dat,” discussing the inspiration behind the record and the overwhelming response it’s received since the release.

She also shared her thoughts on the song’s growing popularity across social media and revealed some of her favorite viral mashups that fans have created using the track.

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“Spend Dat” continues dominate as she currently sits at #34 on the Billboard Hot 100. The single peaked at #47, making it her highest-charting solo. Miami is taking over playlists, TLs, and summer functions while watching the record take on a life of its own.

Watch the full interview below.





Yung Miami Talks “Spend Dat” Success, Her Favorite Mashups was originally published on wiznation.com