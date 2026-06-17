Meet Key Glock at Spinster Records with 97.9 The Beat!

97.9 The Beat is teaming up with Key Glock for an exclusive Project X release event at Spinster Records!

Pull up for your chance to meet the Memphis legend, hear the new music, and grab limited merch while supplies last.

It’s all happening Friday, June 19 at 3:00 PM at Spinster Records, located at 408 N Bishop Ave #102, Dallas, TX.

Come through, vibe with us, and celebrate Project X with Key Glock and 97.9 The Beat!