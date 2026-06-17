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Best Ways Celebrate Juneteenth Weekend In Dallas

Celebrate Juneteenth weekend in Dallas with festivals, live music, cultural events, family activities, and Black-owned business showcases happening across the city.

Published on June 17, 2026
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  • Juneteenth weekend in Dallas features a variety of cultural events, from live music to educational exhibits.
  • The celebrations highlight the city's rich African American heritage and provide opportunities for connection and learning.
  • Festivals, markets, and family-friendly activities offer ways for the community to come together and honor the historic holiday.
Juneteenth
Source: ion Digital / Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Juneteenth weekend is a time to celebrate freedom, culture, and community, and Dallas offers plenty of ways to honor the historic holiday.

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From festivals and live music performances to educational exhibits, Black-owned business markets, and family-friendly events, there are countless opportunities to connect with the city’s rich African American heritage. Whether you’re looking to learn, celebrate, or simply enjoy the holiday atmosphere, here’s your guide to some of the best ways to spend Juneteenth weekend in Dallas.

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Moneybagg Yo

Juneteenth Flavor Fest

Date: June 20, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Location: Mar Thoma Event Center
11500 Luna Rd, Dallas, TX 75234

Juneteenth in the Park

June 13, 2026 from 11AM–5PM at Everglade Park

Opal’s Walk For freedom

 Community Juneteenth Festival

June 20, 2026
3PM – 9PM
4106 Scyene Rd, Dallas, TX 75210

The Icon Restaurant & Lounge

Friday, June 19, 2026
4 PM – 9 PM
720 E Campbell Rd, Suite 430, Richardson, TX 75081

Juneteenth Block Party

June 20, 2026
House Opens at 12:00 PM
Association House – 1830 Park Row Ave

Taste Of Black Mansfield Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 20, 2026

11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas

Black Alumni of SMU

Thursday, June 18, 2026
Winsome Prime — 331 Singleton Blvd., Dallas, TX 75212
6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Juneteenth Fish Fry

Friday June 19,2026

Local Table

11am- 11pm

Juneteenth Day Party

Saturday, June 20

Ditch Day Dallas

June 19

11am- 5pm

Oak Cliff Juneteenth Festival

Saturday, June 20th, 11am – 3pm
Halperin Park (Bridge Park over I-35E, 626 S R.L. Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75203)

FREE & open to all

Juneteenth in Hamilton Park

June 20

starts at 11 am

performance by Dorrough

Juneteenth Block Party

Friday, June 19th
2030 Empire Central Dr, Dallas, TX 75235
Doors Open: 5PM Ends: 11PM Special Performance by Uno Loso

Juneteenth Hip-Hop & R&B Night

June 19th, 2026
10PM – 2AM

Juneteenth Photoshoot

June 20, 2026

12pm – 4pm

Twisted Bar & Grill

Twisted Bar & Grill
6520 Cascades Ct, #200, The Colony, TX
Friday, June 19, 2026
5 PM – 2 AM
FREE ENTRY

Juneteenth Flavor Fest

Saturday, June 20, 2026
1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Mar Thoma Event Center
11500 Luna Rd, Dallas, TX 75234

Juneteenth Celebration Market

Friday, June 19, 2026
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Grandscape

Elevate the Evening: Juneteenth Welcome Reception

June 19, 2026

9pm – till

Beckley-Saner Park

Saturday, June 20th
12PM – 6PM
Beckley-Saner Park
114 W Hobson Ave, Dallas, TX 75224

FREE ADMISSION
FAMILY FRIENDLY

Juneteenth Fashion Show

Friday, June 19th
Pre-Show starts at 6pm
Show starts at 7pm

Juneteenth Unity Weekend

Dates: June 18–22

Juneteenth Jazz Jam 

Rhythm & Bowl

Wakanda On Main

June 19th | 5PM–10PM

Union Market Plaza

Friday, June 19, 2026
12PM–8PM
FREE EVENT

Tattoo Shop Grand Opening

Best Ways Celebrate Juneteenth Weekend In Dallas was originally published on majic945.com

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