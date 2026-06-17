Best Ways Celebrate Juneteenth Weekend In Dallas
- Juneteenth weekend in Dallas features a variety of cultural events, from live music to educational exhibits.
- The celebrations highlight the city's rich African American heritage and provide opportunities for connection and learning.
- Festivals, markets, and family-friendly activities offer ways for the community to come together and honor the historic holiday.
Juneteenth weekend is a time to celebrate freedom, culture, and community, and Dallas offers plenty of ways to honor the historic holiday.
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From festivals and live music performances to educational exhibits, Black-owned business markets, and family-friendly events, there are countless opportunities to connect with the city’s rich African American heritage. Whether you’re looking to learn, celebrate, or simply enjoy the holiday atmosphere, here’s your guide to some of the best ways to spend Juneteenth weekend in Dallas.
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Juneteenth Flavor Fest
Date: June 20, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Location: Mar Thoma Event Center
11500 Luna Rd, Dallas, TX 75234
Juneteenth in the Park
June 13, 2026 from 11AM–5PM at Everglade Park
Opal’s Walk For freedom
Community Juneteenth Festival
June 20, 2026
3PM – 9PM
4106 Scyene Rd, Dallas, TX 75210
The Icon Restaurant & Lounge
Friday, June 19, 2026
4 PM – 9 PM
720 E Campbell Rd, Suite 430, Richardson, TX 75081
Juneteenth Block Party
June 20, 2026
House Opens at 12:00 PM
Association House – 1830 Park Row Ave
Taste Of Black Mansfield Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 20, 2026
11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas
Black Alumni of SMU
Thursday, June 18, 2026
Winsome Prime — 331 Singleton Blvd., Dallas, TX 75212
6:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Juneteenth Fish Fry
Friday June 19,2026
Local Table
11am- 11pm
Juneteenth Day Party
Saturday, June 20
Ditch Day Dallas
June 19
11am- 5pm
Oak Cliff Juneteenth Festival
Saturday, June 20th, 11am – 3pm
Halperin Park (Bridge Park over I-35E, 626 S R.L. Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75203)
FREE & open to all
Juneteenth in Hamilton Park
June 20
starts at 11 am
performance by Dorrough
Juneteenth Block Party
Friday, June 19th
2030 Empire Central Dr, Dallas, TX 75235
Doors Open: 5PM Ends: 11PM Special Performance by Uno Loso
Juneteenth Hip-Hop & R&B Night
June 19th, 2026
10PM – 2AM
Juneteenth Photoshoot
June 20, 2026
12pm – 4pm
Twisted Bar & Grill
Twisted Bar & Grill
6520 Cascades Ct, #200, The Colony, TX
Friday, June 19, 2026
5 PM – 2 AM
FREE ENTRY
Juneteenth Flavor Fest
Saturday, June 20, 2026
1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Mar Thoma Event Center
11500 Luna Rd, Dallas, TX 75234
Juneteenth Celebration Market
Friday, June 19, 2026
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Grandscape
Elevate the Evening: Juneteenth Welcome Reception
June 19, 2026
9pm – till
Beckley-Saner Park
Saturday, June 20th
12PM – 6PM
Beckley-Saner Park
114 W Hobson Ave, Dallas, TX 75224
FREE ADMISSION
FAMILY FRIENDLY
Juneteenth Fashion Show
Friday, June 19th
Pre-Show starts at 6pm
Show starts at 7pm
Juneteenth Unity Weekend
Dates: June 18–22
Juneteenth Jazz Jam
Rhythm & Bowl
Wakanda On Main
June 19th | 5PM–10PM
Union Market Plaza
Friday, June 19, 2026
12PM–8PM
FREE EVENT
Tattoo Shop Grand Opening
Best Ways Celebrate Juneteenth Weekend In Dallas was originally published on majic945.com