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C’mon Dallas, Paying Your Water Bill Shouldn’t Be This Hard

A new billing system has Dallas residents waiting, confused, and questioning how paying a water bill became this complicated.

Published on June 17, 2026
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School-centered planning with Elementary School surrounding suburban homes, adjacent pond in Lantana, Texas, track and field, mansion houses. Highlight environmental integration in suburb Dallas
Source: TrongNguyen / Getty

What was supposed to make paying your water bill easier has instead left many residents frustrated, confused, and waiting on hold for answers.

The City of Dallas launched its new water billing system, Dallas Go, about a month ago. Since then, the city says it’s been flooded with more than 2,500 customer calls a day, causing 311 wait times to jump from about 90 seconds to as long as 35 minutes.

And it’s not just residents having trouble navigating the new platform. Several Dallas City Council members have publicly criticized the rollout, with Councilmember Bill Roth calling the situation a “disaster” after receiving hundreds of complaints from constituents.

Among the biggest frustrations are confusing account setup requirements, reports of billing errors, and a convenience fee of more than 3% for customers who choose not to enroll in automatic payments.

Some residents have reportedly received bills showing charges as high as $5,000 or even $10,000. That has many people hesitant to sign up for auto-pay, fearing a billing mistake could result in a massive withdrawal from their bank account.

Council members have also questioned why residents need tutorials just to pay a water bill, arguing that a system funded with millions of dollars should be simple and intuitive to use.

For now, the city says it is waiving late fees and will not shut off water service during the transition period. However, officials have not said exactly how long those protections will remain in place.

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