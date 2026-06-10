Paris Daniels (Source: Hamilton County Jail)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A woman has been charged with stealing nearly $1,000 worth of LEGO sets from a bookstore in Noblesville.

Police were called to Barnes & Noble on Mercantile Boulevard in Noblesville on Monday, Feb. 23, on a report of a robbery and theft.

The Noblesville Police Department said a woman was trying to stop another from shoplifting in the bookstore. The woman said the suspect had already stolen from the business a month prior.

When the witness followed the suspect to the exit doors, she was sprayed in the eyes with what police described as an “aerosol spray-type agent.”

With the help of FLOCK cameras, police were able to identify the suspect as Paris Daniels. She was charged with the following:

Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury, a Level 3 Felony

Battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 Felony

Theft of property between $750 and $50K, a Level 6 Felony

Battery Resulting in Moderate Injury, a Level 6 Felony

Theft with a previous conviction, a Level 6 Felony

The 27-year-old is accused of stealing multiple LEGO sets, worth just over $800, including:

LEGO Harry Potter Sorcerer’s Stone Collector’s Edition valued at $169.99

LEGO Disney Classic 101 Dalmatians Puppy, $149.99

LEGO Art Vincent Van Goh Sunflower, $199.99

Two sets of LEGO Icons Shelby Cobra, $159.99

Daniels has two prior theft convictions in Hamilton County and Johnson County. She was also convicted of auto theft in Marion County.

Woman Charged with Stealing LEGO Sets from Noblesville Bookstore was originally published on wibc.com