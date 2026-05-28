Source: Pollyana Ventura / Getty

Universal has big news for its tiny fans. Frisco, Texas, is launching its universal destination and experience, which will be the first-ever theme park specifically designed for kids, officially opening July 1

TRENDING: Must-Try Dallas Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

On Thursday, they announced that tickets, on-site hotel packages, and the park’s first annual pass options are now on sale. The 20- acre park is located in the heart of Frisco. The park invites families to experience kid-sized thrills made just for them.

TRENDING: Dallas Cowboys Full 2026 NFL Schedule

Guests will be able to visit seven lands celebrating beloved family characters from Universal shows and movies, such as

Dreamworks Shrek Swamp

Jurassic World Adventure Camp

Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom

Illuminations minions vs minions: bello bay club

Dreamworks Puss in Boots del mar

The Isle of Curiosity featuring DreamWorks Gabbys Dollhouse

The hotel is located right at the entrance of Universal Park. The colorful, 300-room hotel features standard and deluxe queen rooms that are able to sleep up to 5 guests.

There are also suites to accommodate bigger families that sleep up to six. Amenities include an outdoor pool and dining options, which are designed to appeal to even the pickiest of eaters. There are a variety of tickets that are available for purchase, including 1 &2 day general admission tickets, along with the Universal Kids Resort Silver Annual Pass, which offers 12 months of access with blackout dates.

Visitors can also build a special “create your own” package, which bundles hotel accommodations, ticket options, and flights. Including a specialty 15-day admission ticket with perks such as early park admission and privileges to resort-wide changing. The resort is designed as a destination where kids and their grown-ups can relax and create unforgettable memories together.

Universal Kids Resort Opening In Frisco Texas was originally published on majic945.com