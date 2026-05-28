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Gervonta Davis Facing New Probation Violation Warrant

Published on May 28, 2026
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Gervonta Davis v Ryan Garcia - Fight Night
Source: Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy / Getty

A new arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for boxer Gervonta Davis in connection to an alleged assault incident that took place in October 2025. According to TMZ, the probation violation warrant is tied to surveillance footage showing Davis and his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami, where Rossel was working at the time.

Authorities claim Davis assaulted Rossel during the incident, leading to charges that initially included battery, attempted kidnapping, and false imprisonment. One felony charge was later dismissed. Investigators reportedly considered the surveillance footage a key piece of evidence supporting Rossel’s allegations.

Rossel has also filed a civil lawsuit against Davis, accusing him of repeated abuse throughout their relationship. In court documents and police reports, she alleged Davis choked her, dragged her by the hair, threatened her, and forcibly restrained her during the October incident.

Davis has denied all allegations. His attorneys previously claimed Rossel was attempting to financially extort him ahead of one of his major fights.

The newly issued probation warrant reportedly stems from Maryland officials determining that the Miami case violated conditions tied to Davis’ 2020 hit-and-run case in Baltimore. Davis previously pleaded guilty in that case, which injured four people, including a pregnant woman. He was sentenced to 90 days of home detention, community service, and three years of probation. He later served additional jail time after violating the terms of his home detention.

Gervonta Davis Facing New Probation Violation Warrant was originally published on 92q.com

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