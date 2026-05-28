Listen Live
Close
Trending
National Burger Day Deals & Freebies You Can’t Miss Read Full Story →
Local

Houston Billionaire Strikes $17.6B Deal to buy Caesars Entertainment

Published on May 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Omnia Dayclub Grand Opening at Caesars Palace
Source: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

Tilman Fertitta is making one of the biggest power moves in the casino and hospitality world after announcing plans to acquire Caesars Entertainment in a deal valued at approximately $17.6 billion. The proposed acquisition would dramatically reshape the gaming industry by combining two major hospitality giants under one umbrella.

RELATED: Houston’s Best Burgers to Try On National Hamburger Day

According to the announcement made Thursday (May 28), Fertitta Entertainment entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Caesars Entertainment in an all cash transaction that also includes the assumption of roughly $11.9 billion in Caesars’ outstanding debt. Under the agreement, Caesars shareholders would receive $31 in cash for each outstanding share, representing a significant premium above the company’s previous stock price averages.

hc101624rockets
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The merger would unite Caesars’ massive Las Vegas presence with Fertitta Entertainment’s expansive hospitality empire. Caesars currently operates several iconic Las Vegas Strip properties including Caesars Palace, Harrah’s, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood, Flamingo, Horseshoe and The LINQ Hotel. Fertitta Entertainment, meanwhile, owns Golden Nugget Hotels & Casinos along with Landry’s, which operates more than 450 restaurants nationwide.

If approved, the combined company would include 60 casino resorts and gaming facilities across the country along with major online gaming platforms featuring sports betting, poker and iCasino operations. The deal would also merge Caesars Rewards, Golden Nugget’s 24 Karat Select Club and Landry’s Select Club into one large loyalty and hospitality network. Company leaders said current leadership teams are expected to remain in place and continue overseeing day to day operations after the merger.

Fertitta Entertainment stated the acquisition is not subject to financing conditions and will be funded through a mix of company equity, assumed Caesars debt and financing commitments from a group of 10 banks. The deal still requires approval from Caesars shareholders and gaming regulators before officially closing, but if finalized, it would mark one of the largest hospitality and gaming acquisitions in recent years.

Houston Billionaire Strikes $17.6B Deal to buy Caesars Entertainment was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

French Montana & Max B Sighting In New York City

French Montana & Max B “Go Ladies,” Rapsody “Back In My Bag” & More | Daily Visuals 5.27.26

Hip-Hop Wired
Young Jeezy Celebrates His VIBE Magazine Cover Debut

VIBE Announces Return Of Print Magazine

Hip-Hop Wired
ONE Musicfest 2025

Ray J Reportedly Still In The Hospital After Getting Knocked The Hell Out

Hip-Hop Wired

Clip Of Cheyenne Bryant Calling Touré "Softy" Resurfaces

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Racists Celebrate Black Woman Dying After Tim Hortons Fight

Comments
T.I/ SUMMER WALKER MUSIC SURVEY
Contests  |  Nia Noelle

97.9 The Beat Has Your Chance To Win $500 and Tickets to see Summer Walker and T.I. 

Comments
29 Items
Travel  |  tethomas

Family Vacations Planned By ChatGPT For Under $1,000

Comments
26 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 145

Comments
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Cop Who Beat Black Teen Seen Dragging Another Teen Out Of Car By Hair

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close