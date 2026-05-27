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A North Carolina college basketball coach is calling her survival a “miracle” after a terrifying near-drowning incident at Wrightsville Beach that nearly turned deadly.

Nicole Woods, the head coach of the women’s basketball program at University of North Carolina Wilmington, revealed this week that she was caught in a dangerous rip current while swimming off Wrightsville Beach earlier this month.

According to Woods, the situation escalated within seconds as strong ocean currents pulled her farther from shore. She said exhaustion quickly set in and she realized she could no longer fight the water on her own.

The coach said nearby beachgoers and emergency responders ultimately helped save her life, calling the experience emotional and life-changing.

“For me to still be here honestly feels like a miracle,” Woods reportedly shared while reflecting on the ordeal.

The story has sparked conversations across North Carolina about beach safety heading into the busy summer season, especially along the Carolina coast where rip currents remain one of the leading dangers for swimmers each year.

For many in the sports community, the moment also became a reminder that even high-level athletes and coaches can quickly find themselves in danger in unpredictable ocean conditions. Supporters, players, and fellow coaches flooded social media with prayers and encouragement after hearing Woods’ story.

Near Death Experience for UNC Wilmington Coach Nicole Woods was originally published on 1053rnb.com