MOTHERS DAY HIP HOP EDITION ON REUNION RADIO

Source: Big Bink / Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

This Sunday at 5PM, 97.9 The Beat is turning up the love, appreciation, and celebration for all the amazing mothers out there with a special Mother’s Day edition of Reunion Radio. For two full hours, Big Bink, TDK, DJ Teaze, Shani Scott, Slick Nick, and Jack Fraust come together to honor the women who helped shape families, communities, and even hip hop culture itself.

The Reunion Radio crew is bringing powerful conversations, personal stories, laughs, memories, and nonstop music to the airwaves as they talk about what Mother’s Day truly means to them. Every host has a unique story about the mothers and strong women who impacted their lives, and listeners will get the chance to hear heartfelt moments mixed with the energy and entertainment that makes Reunion Radio one of the hottest shows in the city.

This special broadcast also shines a spotlight on the mothers of hip hop — the women behind some of the culture’s biggest stars and movements. From iconic rap moms who inspired greatness to legendary female artists who balanced motherhood and music careers, the show celebrates the strength, sacrifice, and influence mothers continue to have throughout the culture. The music mix will feature classic hits, throwbacks, inspirational records, and feel-good anthems dedicated to moms everywhere.

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DJ Teaze keeps the energy flowing in the mix while Big Bink, Slick Nick, Shani Scott, TDK, and Jack Fraust deliver real conversations and unforgettable moments that families across Dallas-Fort Worth can enjoy together. Whether listeners are spending the day with their mothers, remembering loved ones, or simply celebrating motherhood in all forms, this episode promises to bring good vibes and positive energy to the entire city.

Mother’s Day is more than flowers and gifts — it’s about honoring the women who guide, support, protect, and love unconditionally. Reunion Radio is making sure those women get the recognition they deserve with a celebration full of music, culture, laughter, and love.

Make sure you tap in ON THIS SUNDAY at 5PM on 97.9 The Beat for this can’t-miss Mother’s Day special with Reunion Radio. Two hours, one city, and endless appreciation for the queens across the world who make it all possible.