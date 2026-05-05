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Deadly Shooting At Carrollton Shopping Center

A targeted shooting at a Carrollton shopping center leaves two dead and three injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Published on May 5, 2026
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Source: General / Radio One

On Tuesday, a man in Carrollton, Texas, shot 5 people, killing 2 of them after meeting at a shopping center in north Dallas. Carrollton is about 20 miles north of Dallas.  This was not a random act of violence. The victims and the suspect knew each other, according to Roberto Arredondo, the Carrollton police chief. 

He gave a statement saying, “It was a known business relationship. We are still working through trying to identify his causes.”According to the police, the suspect was 69-year-old Seung Han Ho, who was arrested about 4 miles away at a grocery store. 

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Three people were injured in this shooting and are in stable condition. Police were in the area at a nearby apartment. Seung Han Ho was listed as living at the apartment; however, neighbors said they didn’t recognize his name. 

Online videos posted by standards show police with their guns drawn as they walked past doors at K Towne Plaza in an area in the city known as Koreatown. The FBI responded to the crime scene along with another federal agency and local law enforcement. 

Governor Greg Abbott took to social media, saying that the Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting the Carrollton police.  This is an ongoing investigation with more details to come as the victim’s identity or the cause of the incident has not been released yet. 

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