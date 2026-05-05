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Celebrate Cinco De Mayo In Dallas With These Deals

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Dallas with festive food deals and more. Discover fun ways to enjoy the holiday.

Published on May 5, 2026
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  • Cinco de Mayo offers a flexible, communal celebration with casual outings and full-fledged social events.
  • Dallas venues provide a range of Cinco de Mayo deals, including discounted tacos, margaritas, and specialty cocktails.
  • The holiday highlights Mexican heritage and brings people together through music, food, and a shared spirit of celebration.
Aproveche la última “tarde de tacos” al aire libre de la temporada
Source: Canva/Radio One / Canva/Radio One

Cinco de Mayo is one of those holidays that brings people together for food, music, and celebration, creating a lively atmosphere stretching to cities across the country each year. While it’s rooted in history, this day is widely embraced as a cultural celebration that highlights Mexican heritage and the spirit of community. Outside of its history this holiday is about enjoying the energy of the day, good vibes, great company, and a reason to step out and celebrate life.

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In cities like Dallas, Cinco de Mayo has grown into a full-on experience where friends and families look for ways to enjoy the day without needing a complicated plan. It’s a chance to unwind, try something new, and take part in a shared celebration that often includes music, festive energy, and food/drink specials. Whether people are looking to enjoy a casual outing or make the most of the holiday weekend, the appeal lies in the atmosphere just as much as the activity itself.

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What makes Cinco de Mayo stand out is how flexible it is, there’s no single way to celebrate. Some people keep it low-key, while others treat it like a full social event. Either way, it’s become a day where communities come alive, and Dallas is no exception. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best ways to take advantage of the celebrations and enjoy the holiday in a way that fits your style.

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Take a look at the best Cinco De Mayo Day deals and festivities happening in Dallas starting this weekend!

OMG TACOS

$1-3 Tacos, $3-5 shots and margaritas

AVAILABLE AT ALL LOCATIONS ON 5/5

SEEK

Happy Hour 6PM–8PM

Nowhere

$1 Hookah

Kajun Konnextion Group Inc.

$3 Birria Tacos, $5 Crawfish & shots/margaritas

Te Deseo

$10 Skinny Margaritas and the Beso De Mayo cocktail

My Hideaway Dallas

$2 Wells, Tacos & Domestic Drafts

The Avenue 

$2 tequila shots until midnight & Don Julio/Casa Amigos specials all night.

Rooftop at Vice Park

VIP Tables & Reservations now available 

Salsa Limón

All day happy hour from May 1st – May 5th

Woodlands American Grill

All day Feature and Drink Menu

RJ Mexican Cuisine

$5 margaritas & $5 tequila shots

KĀI Legacy West

 $10 Herradura margaritas all weekend long

Mexican Sugar

5-day fiesta from May 1st–5th featuring Tres Amigas flight: ⁠
Prickly Pear Sorbet Margarita⁠
Chupa Margarita, a frozen Mango flavor with Chamoy swirl⁠
Frozen Sangria Swirl⁠

Dos Charros

$5 margaritas, $13 soft serve margaritas, and food specials all day long.

La Calle Doce

$5.50 Queso, nachos, and margaritas specials all day

El Ranchito Restaurant

$5.50 Queso, nachos, and margaritas specials all day

Campuzano Mexican Food

Saturday, May 2: $5 Mexican Candy Shots + $4 Dos Equis & Corona
Cinco de Mayo: $5 Mexican Candy Shots + $5 House Margaritas

Las Almas Rotas Mezcaleria

Five limited edition margaritas, $8 candy shots, $12 classic margaritas all day

UnoMas

celebrate with a DJ, margaritas, mariachi band, dancing, street food and prizes.

Desperados Mexican Restaurant

Taco Tuesday specials and you can add a Margarita for just $3! All day

Second Rodeo Brewing

Drink specials, live music, and more!

Los Vaqueros Stockyards

$5 Margaritas & Ranch Waters

Truck Yard

$7 espolon tequila, $4 beers, $5 cocktails & $6 frozens

Punch Bowl Social

 $6 well + frozen margs, order one for $14 and your boot shooter is on us.

Ojos Locos Dallas

$2 Tacos (Al Pastor, Carnitas o Chicken Fajita), $3 Margaritas (rocks o frozen),  $4 Paleta Shots, $5 Tito’s, $5 Pacifico 16 oz |, $6 22 oz ,$6 Gran Centenario Reposado, $10 Don Julio 70 Cristalino, $10 Cerveza-Rita $10 Birria Ramen

Chili’s Grill & Bar

$6 Margaritas

Chuy’s

 Dine-in only: $6 Regular House Margarita, rocks or frozen, $9 Grande House Margarita, includes collectible giveaway cup while supplies last, $1 off Mexican beers & more!

TGI Fridays

$5 Classic Margarita

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Get a free side of queso with any entree! 

Freebirds World Burrito

$5.05 Taco Tuesday Deal 2 tacos, regular chips & dip, and a regular drink. ALL DAY

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

$10 Half Yard Rocks Margarita

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo In Dallas With These Deals was originally published on majic945.com

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