En el barrio: Youth Voter Project Meeting set for May 11, 2025

Source: Quency Fraizer / Quency Fraizer

A youth voter project meeting is scheduled for May 11, 2025, bringing students together for an opportunity to speak directly with candidates and ask questions about the issues that matter most to them. The event is designed to encourage civic engagement by giving young people a space to learn, listen, and participate in the democratic process. Youth-centered voter engagement programs often emphasize making voting more accessible and helping students connect politics to the concerns they see in their own communities

This kind of meeting can be especially meaningful for students because it creates a forum where they can hear from candidates in person and better understand how local decisions affect schools, neighborhoods, and future opportunities. Organizers of youth voter outreach programs often recommend short, interactive conversations that invite students to speak up and take part in the discussion. In that spirit, the May 11 meeting gives young people a chance to raise their voices and be heard.

The event is being provided by a few of our En El Barrio Alumni including the Texas Youth Voter Project and Somos Tejas created by Ramiro Luna-Hinojosa.