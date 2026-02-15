Somos Tejas, a nonprofit, aims to increase Latino civic engagement and community power in Texas.

The 'Party at the Polls' event brings people together at an early voting site to celebrate voting.

Ramiro Luna-Hinojosa, a DACA recipient, leads Somos Tejas' efforts to empower underrepresented voters.

📣 En El Barrio: Somos Tejas & “Party at the Polls”

This profile highlights the leadership of Ramiro Luna-Hinojosa, founder and executive director of Somos Tejas, along with community engagement and the upcoming civic event on February 21, 2026.

👤 Founder Profile: Ramiro Luna-Hinojosa

Ramiro Luna-Hinojosa is the co-founder and executive director of Somos Tejas, a grassroots nonprofit focused on civic engagement and community participation in the Latino community in Texas. Born in Monterrey, Mexico and raised in Oak Cliff, Dallas, Luna-Hinojosa’s early experiences helping translate for his immigrant mother helped shape his advocacy path. He has worked as an immigration advocate, community organizer, and political campaign strategist. Luna-Hinojosa is also a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and his personal story influences his work engaging underrepresented communities in civic life. [Cause IQ]

🏢 About Somos Tejas

Founded in 2019 as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization based in Dallas, **Somos Tejas** aims to cultivate civic participation and build community power within the Latino population across Texas. Its mission includes engaging community members of all ages, informing voters, and activating civic involvement through outreach, education, and leadership development. [Somos Tejas]

Love Politics? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The organization’s work includes voter registration, turnout efforts, community engagement programs, and communication campaigns designed to foster stronger civic relationships and representation for historically underrepresented groups. [Somos Tejas]

📅 Event Highlight: Party at the Polls — February 21, 2026

Somos Tejas, in collaboration with partners such as Texas Youth Voter Project and others, is hosting a community event called “Party at the Polls” on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at Martin Weiss Park in Dallas, Texas. This event is designed to bring community members together at a polling location during early voting for the upcoming March 3, 2026 primary election. [Eventbrite]

The event space at Martin Weiss Recreation Center (a designated voting location) will feature activities and opportunities to engage with neighbors, learn about voting, and celebrate civic participation in a festive community atmosphere. The aim is to make voter engagement accessible and welcoming, centered around civic empowerment. [Eventbrite]

🎯 Why It Matters

“Party at the Polls” embodies Somos Tejas’s mission of increasing civic participation, especially among Latino communities who have historically experienced lower voter engagement rates. These kinds of events are part of broader efforts across nonprofits and community groups in Texas that focus on empowering underrepresented voters, from registration drives to turnout events on or near Election Days. [United Way of Metropolitan Dallas]

Hosting such events at early voting sites fosters inclusive access to the electoral process and provides a culturally affirming space for neighbors to show up together and make their voices count.

📌 Event Details

📍 Event: Party at the Polls

Party at the Polls 🗓 Date: February 21, 2026

February 21, 2026 📍 Location: Martin Weiss Park, Dallas, TX

Martin Weiss Park, Dallas, TX 🎯 Purpose: Community engagement during early voting

For tickets and event info, visit the event page on Eventbrite or the Somos Tejas community calendar. [Eventbrite]

📌 Quick Bio: Ramiro Luna-Hinojosa

Founder & Executive Director of Somos Tejas

Community organizer and immigrant rights advocate

DACA recipient with over two decades in civic engagement work

Leads efforts in voter outreach and leadership development within the Latino community

Learn more about their ongoing work and future events by visiting the official Somos Tejas website. [Somos Tejas]