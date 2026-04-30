Listen Live
Close
News

Rick Ross & French Montana Verzuz Next, Social Media Yawns

Rick Ross & French Montana Verzuz Battle Announced, Social Media Yawns

Rick Ross and French Montana are taking their catalogs to the Verzuz stage.

Published on April 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Rick Ross Celebrates His Birthday At Mr. Hospitality's El Tucán With Haute Living And Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
Source: Romain Maurice / Getty

Rick Ross and French Montana are taking their catalogs to the Verzuz stage.

Set for May 7, Rozay and Montana will face off in what many are calling one of the more unexpected matchups yet. Both artists have deep discographies, so on paper, it could make for a solid battle, but social media isn’t fully convinced.

Reactions online have been mixed, with some fans already crack jokes about how the battle might play out.

“Who gone play a Drake feature first?”

Others weren’t feeling it at all.

“I would rather watch the National Spelling Bee than watch this sh*t.”

Despite the skepticism, the two rappers do have history, collaborating on records like “Stay Schemin’,” “Pop That,” and “Marble Floors,” which could lead to come overlap during the battle.

Ross may also have a slight edge, having previously stepped into the Verzuz arena against 2 Chainz. Meanwhile Tyrese, who’s had his own viral Verzuz moment, shared his thought on the upcoming matchup.

“Let’s gooooo!!!!!!!! I promise I love French…. Rick Ross got this one.”

Check out some of the reactions to the newly announced, Rick Ross and French Montana Verzuz below.

Some fans are not checking for this Verzuz battle, clearly.

The people need to know…

Adlib kings.

Is it weird though?

Tell us how you really feel…SMH

Rick Ross & French Montana Verzuz Battle Announced, Social Media Yawns was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Your Tax Dollars Being Wasted: Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Takes Kid Rock on Apache Helicopter Joy Ride

Hip-Hop Wired

No One Asked For This: Donald Trump Will Desecrate U.S. Passports With His Orange Mug

Hip-Hop Wired
Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard

Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Jay-Z Named One Of NYT's 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
NTTdataCenter18.jpg
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

As Data Centers Explode in DFW, So Do Concerns Over Water, Power, and Rising Costs

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Samuel L. Jackson Touches Down in Southlake for “Frisco King” Filming

Comment
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comment
Black gavel on a pile of one hundred US dollar bills.
Crime  |  djslicknick

DFW Chick-fil-A Employee Accused of $80K Scam

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close