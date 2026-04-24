Every Pick From Round One Of The 2026 NFL Draft
- Franchise QBs and game-changing defenders highlight a talented draft class ready to impact the league.
- Strategic trades, unexpected picks, and stories behind each selection mark a night of excitement.
- Teams plan for the future, bolster defenses, and address critical needs through their first-round selections.
Every Pick From Round One Of The 2026 NFL Draft
The 2026 NFL Draft, held in the vibrant city of Pittsburgh, delivered all the drama, surprises, and excitement fans have come to expect from the league’s marquee offseason event.
With the iconic Acrisure Stadium as the backdrop, the first round saw teams make bold moves, address critical needs, and take risks on future stars.
From franchise quarterbacks to game-changing defenders, this year’s draft class showcased a wealth of talent ready to make an impact on the league.
As the Las Vegas Raiders kicked things off by selecting Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, the tone was set for a night filled with strategic trades, unexpected selections, and more.
Whether it was the Rams planning for the future with Ty Simpson or the Chiefs bolstering their defense with Peter Woods, every pick has a story.
Take a look below at Every Pick From Round One Of The 2026 NFL Draft.
RELATED | Top 10 All-Time NFL Draft Picks With The Best Return
RELATED | Most Disappointing NFL #1 Overall Picks
- Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
2. New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
5. New York Giants: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State
6. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
8. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
9. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
10. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
11. Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
12. Miami Dolphins: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
13. Los Angeles Rams: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
16. New York Jets: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
17. Detroit Lions: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
18. Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
19. Carolina Panthers: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
20. Philadelphia Eagles: Makai Lemon, WR, USC
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Akeem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
23. Dallas Cowboys: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
24. Cleveland Browns: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
25. Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
26. Houston Texans: Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech
27. Miami Dolphins: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
28. New England Patriots: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
29. Kansas City Chiefs: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
30. New York Jets: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
31. Tennessee Titans: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
Every Pick From Round One Of The 2026 NFL Draft was originally published on 1075thefan.com