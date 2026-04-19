WrestleMania 42 Night 1: Chaos & A Main Event That Left Questions

Cody Rhodes retained the title, but looked vulnerable, with Randy Orton's brutal attack as the final image.

Multiple titles changed hands, signaling a reset in WWE's roster positioning.

The energy felt tense, with crowd reactions not always aligning with the story being told.

Source: Netflix / WWE Monday Night Raw

LAS VEGAS NV – Night One of WrestleMania 42 wasn’t built on simplicity. It was layered, chaotic, and at times uncomfortable in a way that made it clear WWE wasn’t trying to give you a clean show—they were trying to give you a moment you had to process.



From the opening match all the way to the closing image, this felt less like a celebration and more like controlled chaos, where the outcomes mattered but the way we got there carried even more weight.



The Main Event: Cody Rhodes Survives… But Doesn’t Stand Tall

The night closed with Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, a match built on nearly two decades of history and tension that never fully settled into a traditional rhythm. Before the match even officially started, the situation was already unstable. Pat McAfee inserted himself early, only to get taken out in dramatic fashion, including a table spot involving Jelly Roll that turned the opening moments into something closer to chaos than competition.



Once the match settled, it became exactly what it needed to be—a physical, back-and-forth fight built on familiarity. Rhodes targeted Orton’s back, Orton responded with signature offense, and both men blurred the line between respect and resentment as the match escalated. The finish, however, was anything but clean.



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With the referee down and McAfee returning in an unofficial role, the match drifted further into unpredictability before Orton shockingly turned on McAfee, opening the door for Rhodes to capitalize and retain his championship.



After the bell, Orton delivered a brutal punt kick to Rhodes, standing over him as the final image of the night. So while Cody left as champion, he didn’t leave with control.





A Night Full of Movement, Not Just Matches

What defined Night One wasn’t just individual wins and losses—it was momentum shifting across the board. Multiple titles changed hands throughout the night, particularly in the women’s division, signaling a clear reset in how WWE is positioning its roster moving forward.



Liv Morgan captured championship gold, Becky Lynch added another moment to her legacy, and the tag division saw movement that felt intentional rather than transitional.



At the same time, matches like Gunther vs Seth Rollins delivered exactly what they were supposed to—high-level, physical competition that reminded you what wrestling looks like when it’s allowed to breathe without overcomplication.



Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre took things in a completely different direction, leaning into violence and intensity in a way that felt less structured and more personal, adding another layer to a card that never stayed in one lane for too long.



The Energy Felt… Off—And That Might Be the Point

There was a noticeable tension throughout the show that didn’t always translate into traditional WrestleMania energy.

Crowd reactions were split, particularly in the main event where Orton received strong support despite being positioned as the antagonist, while Rhodes found himself in a more complicated space as champion. That dynamic created a different kind of atmosphere, one where the story being told didn’t always align with how it was being received, and instead of correcting it, WWE leaned into it.





What Night One Really Did

Night One didn’t try to give you resolution. It gave you motion Cody Rhodes retained, but looked vulnerable, Randy Orton lost, but walked out with the stronger presence. Multiple champions were crowned, but none of those moments felt final. Everything’s still in motion.





Final Take

WrestleMania is supposed to feel like the end of a story, but Night One of WrestleMania 42 felt more like a pivot point, where outcomes mattered, but positioning mattered more. Matches delivered, the moments, reveals and returns landed, but the real impact came from what was left unresolved. Heading into Night Two, the question isn’t just who’s going to win, but who’s actually in control when all of this is over.



Written by JuugMasterJay

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