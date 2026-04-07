FAIR PARK IS GETTING A FACE LIFT!!! SOUTH DALLAS ABOUT TO BE LIT!

Source: Mark McCray / Mark McCray

Imagine coming to Fair Park and Booking you a room, shoppoing through various retail stores, or maybe going to the State Fair with Your choice of premium to covered places to park and enjoying you time in South Dallas in rennovated buildings. This is on the way!!! South Dino is about to be a destination!

When these changes to Fair Park come, South Dallas will be a tour destination! So its only right that we put the King Of South Dallas in this story – Lincoln Made!!!!!!!South Dallas Raised “BIG TUCK”