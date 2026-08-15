Good Googly Moogly: Halle Berry Celebrates Her 60th Birthday With Sexy Vacay Pictures, Reminds Everyone She's Been Fine Forever

Oscar winner Halle Berry celebrated her 60th birthday on vacation with her fiancé Van Hunt and blessed the internet with sexy photos that prove she’ll be fine forever.

In true Leo fashion, Halle made sure to let people know she didn’t “give a f*ck!” while posting her perfect body in a revealing, lace lined silk robe. She’s been in full celebration mode, including a trip taken with family, ringing in six decades of being absolutely stunning. And her man has been right by her side. She even posted a picture of the two of them sharing a kiss while she snacked on a peach. Keeping it sexy for 60! Ok, Halle!!

It’s hard to believe that the timeless beauty is 60 or that she’s been on our screens for over half of her life. Berry first graced us with her presence as an Ohioan beauty queen before scoring her breakout role in Spike Lee’s 1991 film Jungle Fever, where she starred alongside Samuel L. Jackson as the crack addicted Vivian. After that her career skyrocketed making her one of the most sought after and celebrated actresses in Hollywood. In 2003, she became the first (and still only) Black woman to take home Best Actress at the Academy Awards. She has also played some of the most beloved characters in cinema including Catwoman, Storm and a Bond girl.

And when it comes to being everyone’s dream girl, she’s also held down that role for her entire career. From songs named after her to still making heads turn, there truly only is one Halle Berry. And hearts will break all over again when she officially goes off the market, as she and Hunt are set to marry after she finally accepted his marriage proposal. Despite her anxiety about tying the knot again, the legendary actress has seemed happier than ever with the singer and she has no problem sharing photos of their luxurious, intimate moments.

Happy 60th to the one, the only Halle Berry, Halle Berry!!

Good Googly Moogly: Halle Berry Celebrates Her 60th Birthday With Sexy Vacay Pictures, Reminds Everyone She's Been Fine Forever was originally published on bossip.com