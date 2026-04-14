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MAN THEY TRIPPIN, NEW EDITION SNUBBED ON RR HALL OF FAME

Believe It Or Not, New Editon Did Not Get Voted Into the Rock And Roll HOF This Year

Published on April 14, 2026
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New Edition
Source: Ebet Roberts / Getty

Who The Heck is in charge Of The Voting for the RR Hall Of Fame?????

The R&B world has every reason to be heated right now…because leaving out New Edition in 2026 just doesn’t sit right.
Let’s be real — this wasn’t just a miss…this felt like disrespect.
Despite being one of the most influential groups in modern R&B history, New Edition did NOT make the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Meanwhile, artists like Luther Vandross, Wu-Tang Clan, and Sade were inducted.
Why people are REALLY mad 😤
New Edition reportedly won the fan vote…and STILL didn’t get in
They literally created the blueprint for boy bands (without them, no *NSYNC, no Boyz II Men, no B2K)
Their impact spans decades — from “Candy Girl” to launching icons like Bobby Brown
Fans and insiders are saying the same thing:
👉 How do you win the people’s vote and still get left out?
The bigger issue
The Hall has always caught heat for how it treats R&B and hip-hop acts. And this just adds fuel to that fire. Even this year, major names like Mariah Carey and Lauryn Hill were also left off the final list and the Hall should be embarrased.
So it’s not just New Edition — but THEIR snub hits different.
New Edition’s response
They didn’t crash out publicly. Instead, they showed love to fans and made it clear:
👉 they’re coming back stronger next year.

Bottom line…
This ain’t over. If anything, the backlash just made their case even louder.
And let’s be honest:
You can’t tell the story of R&B — or pop — without New Edition.
If the Hall don’t fix that soon, the culture gonna keep calling it out. 🎤

SO GET TO YOUR MOBILE DEVICE AND PLAY ALL THE NEW EDITION YOU CAN FOR THE NEXT 365 DAYS

Related Tags

bobby brown Group music new edition songs

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