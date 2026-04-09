WHERE IS THE BEST MICHAEL JACKSON IMPERSONATOR IN THE DFDUB??

Source: Michael / General

AS YOU KNOW the movie “Michael” Is coming out this Month and we have the Premiere screening before the Premiere and I want to have a Michael Jacksom experience for everyone to enjoy! So where are the DFDUB Mike impersonators? Im looking for you to possibly join us at Our Premiere!!!!! Where is this guy?

OR THIS GUY?

ABYBODY KNOW THIS GUY?

THAT ONE TIME I INTRODUCED THE BABY PHAZZ CREW TO FT WORTH AT A MICHAEL JACKSON VIGIL BACK IN 2012