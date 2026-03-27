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Your Dollar Bills Are Getting a Trump Makeover

President Trump's signature is coming to U.S. currency for the first time ever—and not everyone is feeling it.

Published on March 27, 2026
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President Trump Meets With His Cabinet At The White House
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

The U.S. Treasury Department just announced something that has people doing double takes—future U.S. paper currency will carry the signature of Donald Trump.

Yes, really.

It’s the first time a sitting president’s name will appear on paper money, breaking from tradition where only the Treasury Secretary and U.S. Treasurer sign bills. Officials say the move is meant to honor America’s 250th birthday, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calling it “no more powerful way” to recognize Trump’s leadership and economic vision.

Supporters agree, saying it’s symbolic, historic, and even predicting these bills could become future collector’s items. U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach added the decision is “well deserved,” tying it to national pride and prosperity.

But not everyone’s celebrating.

Critics argue it feels more like personal branding than patriotism—especially as Americans deal with rising costs. Others point out this comes alongside efforts to put Trump’s face on a $1 coin and a 24-karat gold commemorative coin—moves that haven’t fully cleared all advisory approvals.

Legally, experts say the Treasury likely has the authority to make this change, even if it sparks political backlash.

Whether you see it as history-making or headline-chasing, one thing’s clear—new bills with Trump’s signature are on the way.

And soon enough, you might be holding one.

Sources:

U.S. Department of the Treasury

AP News

USA Today

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