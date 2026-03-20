



SPRING IS ABOUT TO BOOGIE THROUGH THE DOOR!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Expect hot highs in the 90s this weekend—dress light, stay hydrated, and plan for shade or A/C during peak sun. Here are active and relaxed things to do around Dallas–Fort Worth:

Morning: Start early with a walk or bike ride on the Trinity Trails or the Katy Trail to beat the heat. Pack sunscreen and cold water. Follow up with a breakfast taco from a local taqueria and coffee from an independent shop.

Late morning: Visit a museum with A/C—Perot Museum in Dallas or the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth—for immersive exhibits and cool air. If you prefer animals, head to the Fort Worth Zoo for shaded exhibits and splash areas for kids.

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Afternoon: Cool off at a splash pad or community pool, or try an indoor rock-climbing gym. For something cultural, check out indoor live performances or matinee shows at local theaters. If you want outdoor vibes without full sun, explore the Dallas Arboretum’s shaded gardens near the water or take a riverboat cruise in Fort Worth.

Early evening: Enjoy patio dining with misters—many DFW restaurants add misting systems in summer. Try a rooftop bar with fans and shade for skyline views. Catch an early Rangers or Cowboys summer event schedule if available.

Night: Head to a drive-in movie or an outdoor concert with cooling stations. Night markets and food-truck parks are great for sampling local eats in a relaxed setting.

Sunday plan: Make Sunday a community moment—at 5:00 PM, gather friends, family, or neighbors and turn Reunion Radio up loud on mobile devices or radios to celebrate together. If you’re hosting, set out cold drinks, shaded seating, and speakers so everyone can join the moment. Encourage safe volume levels for hearing and courtesy to neighbors.

Final tips: Stay hydrated, reapply sunscreen, wear a hat, and keep an eye on local heat advisories. Have fun and stay cool!

TOP 5 REUNION RADIO HIP HOP SONGS THAT WHEN YOU HEAR THEM YOU KNOW ITS SPRING!!!!