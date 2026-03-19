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Philadelphia Eagles Sign Running Back Dameon Pierce

Philadelphia Eagles Sign Running Back Dameon Pierce to One-Year Deal

Published on March 19, 2026
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Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Source: Candice Ward / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles Sign Running Back Dameon Pierce to One-Year Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles have bolstered their backfield by signing running back Dameon Pierce to a one-year contract. Pierce brings a physical running style to an already deep group of running backs in Philadelphia.

Pierce joins a crowded running back room that includes Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, and Carson Steele. His addition provides the Eagles with even more versatility and depth, allowing them to attack opposing defenses with a variety of running styles.

Pierce began his NFL career with the Texans, where he had a standout rookie season, rushing for 939 yards and four touchdowns in just 13 games. He also contributed as a receiver, adding 30 receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown. After spending three and a half seasons in Houston, Pierce finished the 2025 campaign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This move adds another layer of excitement for Eagles fans as the team continues to build a roster capable of competing at the highest level.

Philadelphia Eagles Sign Running Back Dameon Pierce to One-Year Deal was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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