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FLYING CARS COMING TO DALLAS FORT WORTH?

This Summer You Might Be Able To Catch A "Car Flight" Around The City

Published on March 13, 2026
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Have you heard the word? The Triple D is bout to introduce New “flying cars,” also known as electric air taxis, and they could soon take to the skies over Dallas as part of a major federal aviation testing program scheduled to begin in summer 2026.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the U.S. Department of Transportation recently selected Texas as one of eight regions in the country to participate in a pilot program testing advanced aircraft called electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOLs).

These aircraft are designed to take off and land vertically like helicopters but fly more efficiently like airplanes. They run on electric power and are often described as “air taxis” because they could eventually transport passengers short distances across cities or between nearby metropolitan areas.

Under the program, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will work with aviation companies such as Archer Aviation, Joby Aviation, BETA Technologies, and Wisk to test the aircraft across the Texas Triangle, including Dallas–Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.

The pilot project will roll out in phases over several years. Initial tests will focus on validating flight routes and infrastructure, often without passengers. Later phases could involve cargo deliveries, medical transport, and eventually passenger flights once the technology and safety systems are fully evaluated.

Heres a look into the future!!!

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