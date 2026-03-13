Infant Dies After Being Ejected In Fort Worth Car Crash

Source: N/A / n/a

On March 7th, an infant died after being ejected from a vehicle following a Fort Worth car crash.

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Police responded to a major car accident on Rock Island Street and Azle Avenue. Police believe the driver of a vehicle ran a stop sign, causing a collision with another car. The infant was not secured in the car seat, causing the very young child to be ejected from the vehicle upon impact, resulting in very serious injuries. The baby was taken to the hospital but later died.

The mother of the child was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested and taken to jail afterward.

The mother’s name and other details have not been released yet; the story is still developing.