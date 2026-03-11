Listen Live
Close
Local

Lamar Jackson Adjusts Contract

Lamar Jackson Adjusts Contract to Give Ravens $40M in Cap Space

Published on March 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lamar Jackson Ravens
Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has helped the team gain financial flexibility by restructuring his contract.

According to multiple reports, the move will create about $40 million in salary cap space for the 2026 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the restructure is similar to adjustments made this offseason by fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen to help their teams manage the cap.

Earlier this year, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said the team hoped to reach a new deal with Jackson before free agency after parting ways with head coach John Harbaugh in January. If a new contract wasn’t completed, Bisciotti said the team would restructure the existing deal.

Instead of an extension, the Ravens converted part of Jackson’s salary into a signing bonus to lower his 2026 cap hit, which was originally set at $74.5 million. By reducing his $51.25 million base salary to the league minimum and spreading the converted bonus over multiple years including two void years the team significantly lowered the immediate cap impact.

Lamar Jackson Adjusts Contract to Give Ravens $40M in Cap Space was originally published on 92q.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

Hip-Hop Wired
Chanukah With The Stars Gala

Alexander Brothers Found Guilty On Sex Trafficking Charges

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug's Former Attorney, Brian Steel

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Boosie on set

Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
iOne Local Sales| 1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash- kbfb | 2026-02-26
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash

Comment
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
10:27
Celebrity  |  tethomas

Victoria Monét Talks New Single, New Era of Softness And More

Comment
33 Items
Style & Fashion  |  tethomas

Sexiest Cowgirl & Cowboy Looks At Houston Rodeo 2026

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close