Halle Bailey & Megan Thee Stallion Serve Olympic Style In Milan

Source: Andreas Rentz / Getty





If there were a gold medal for serving looks at the Olympics, Megan Thee Stallion and Halle Bailey would have already won. These two have crossed the pond, taken over the Italian city, and have everybody talking.



Megan Thee Stallion & Halle Bailey Take Milan in Style





Fresh off celebrating her birthday, Megan Thee Stallion dropped a carousel that gave athlete energy and posh Milanese glam. One minute, she’s in a ballet studio rocking a soft pink leotard, matching tights, and a red sash belt. She’s hitting deep squats with those signature Megan Thee Stallion knees we all aspire to.



At the studio, Megan’s hair look was fun and flirty. The “HISS” rapper wore long, dark Shirley Temple ringlets that framed her face.



Next, she’s strutting through a hallway in a tailored black mini suit topped with an exaggerated white bow. Her fit screamed sophisticated, dramatic, and very much “international it girl.”



With the suit, her hair was giving straight baddie vibes. She wore long, sleek black hair under her hat, flowing down past her derrière.



Add the sleek hat, sheer tights, and a mini designer bag. It was giving Milan Fashion Week with a touch of Olympic flair.

And then there’s Halle Bailey, our forever Disney princess, who also understood the assignment.



Her suit moments in Milan were tailored but playful. Think short hemlines, sharp shoulders, statement buttons, and heels that meant business.

She also dropped a fabulous fit from day one in Milan on IG, wrapped in a dramatic cream fur coat. The mother of one rocked it while attending the Women’s Single Skating program with English heartthrob Rege-Jean Page.

Whether she was posing against postcard-worthy views of the Duomo or sipping what looked like an Aperol spritz in a chic café, every frame felt like a postcard.



Yes, they’re in town cheering on Team USA, speed skating, skiing, figure skating, and every icy moment in between. But let’s be clear: the games aren’t the only thing turning heads. From ballet barre moments to marble hallways and café corners, Megan and Halle are delivering look after look with confidence and personality.

