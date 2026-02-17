Listen Live
Kanye West & Travis Scott Collab Album On The Way?

Mobb Deep MC, Havoc, may have just let the ultimate cat out the bag.

Published on February 17, 2026
FYF Fest 2015 - Day 1
Source: Brian Gove / Getty

During a recent interview with Complex, the Queensbridge artist reflected on his contributions to Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. However, in the midst of discussing TLOP, Havoc appeared to casually reveal that Ye could be collaborating on a joint project with Travis Scott.

“Recently I did a track, I don’t want to blow up the spot and say it just in case it don’t ever come out. But I will say, he’s working on a project, I believe, with Travis Scott.”

While nothing has been officially confirmed, the comment immediately sent fans into speculation mode.

Back in November 2025, La Flame was in Japan for his Circus Maximus Tour when he brought Ye out as a surprise guest. The crowd went crazy as the Chicago MC performed “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” and before the moment ended, Trav hinted at more to come, telling the audience, “We might have to do something special.”

That brief statement was enough to spark album rumors. The Days Before Rodeo rapper has a long history with Kanye, delivering records like “P*ss On Your Grave,” “Watch,” and “Champions.” When the two connect, the results rarely miss.

Kanye originally signed a young Travis Scott as a producer to GOOD Music in 2012. The following year, T.I. brought La Flame into his label, Hustle Gang, as a rapper. During a conversation with Hip-Hop Wired, TIP explained what stood out to him about Travis at a time when he was primarily known for his production work:

“Ever since I met bruh (Travis), he always had such an idea on how he wanted to present his art. From fashion to live performances. He had such an interactive relationship with his fan base that people would travel to come see him perform. That always made me look at him and realize that he was special.”

Ye and La Flame may be gearing up to deliver a bombshell to their fan bases. The wait begins.

