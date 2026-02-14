Listen Live
214 DAY – THE TOP 5 HIP HOP SONGS TO COME OUT OF DALLAS

Dallas Is Known For Bar B Que / Cows / Cowboys And Oil. But We were resposible for some of the Biggest Records in Hip Hop!

Published on February 13, 2026
Dallas hip hop has played a major role in shaping the city’s cultural identity, blending Southern style with a unique local flavor that reflects the energy and diversity of its neighborhoods. Emerging in the early 2000s, the Dallas hip hop scene carved out its own lane within the Southern rap movement, combining club-ready beats with street-corner storytelling and a distinct swagger. Artists like Dorrough helped put the city on the national stage with hits such as “Ice Cream Paint Job,” showcasing Dallas’s playful but confident sound. Meanwhile, Erykah Badu, often called the “Queen of Neo-Soul,” brought a soulful and introspective dimension that redefined the possibilities of hip hop and R&B coming from the city.

Groups like Trap Starz Clik and artists such as Big Tuck and Big X Da Plug continued to highlight the depth and authenticity of Dallas’s music. Big Tuck and his group, Dirty South Rydaz, helped pioneer the local “DFW boogie” movement, laying the foundation for the city’s dance-heavy and community-oriented club culture. Newer artists like Big X Da Plug carry that legacy forward, blending classic Southern trap influences with modern production and raw lyricism that resonates with today’s listeners.

Dallas hip hop has not only influenced music but also fashion, slang, and dance, giving rise to trends that spread far beyond Texas. Through its evolving sound and unapologetic pride, Dallas hip hop continues to define the voice of the city—bold, creative, and unmistakably authentic.

