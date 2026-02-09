Listen Live
Wes Moore Says He Was Disinvited From White House NGA Dinner

Wes Moore Calls White House Snub “Blatant Disrespect” After NGA Dinner Disinvite

Published on February 9, 2026
Maryland legislature
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he was uninvited from this year’s National Governors Association dinner, describing the move by the White House as “another example of blatant disrespect.”

In a social media post Sunday, Moore noted that he was recently chosen by fellow governors to serve as vice chair of the bipartisan NGA, an organization that works to foster collaboration among governors nationwide. He said the annual NGA dinner is a long standing tradition designed to strengthen relationships between governors and the president.

Moore added that the decision to exclude him carries particular significance because he is the nation’s only Black governor.

“As the nation’s only Black governor, I can’t ignore that being singled out for exclusion from this bipartisan tradition carries an added weight, whether that was the intent or not,” Moore wrote.

The White House responded by saying the president has discretion over invitations to White House events, adding that some Democrats were invited while others were not. According to POLITICO, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was also not invited.

Despite the controversy, Moore said his approach as governor and NGA vice chair will remain unchanged.

“I’m ready to work with the administration anywhere we can deliver results,” Moore said, adding that he promised Marylanders he would “work with anybody but bow down to nobody.”

NGA Acting Executive Director and CEO Brandon Tatum criticized the decision, calling the bipartisan governors meeting an important tradition and warning that disinviting governors undermines opportunities for federal state collaboration.

Wes Moore Calls White House Snub “Blatant Disrespect” After NGA Dinner Disinvite was originally published on 92q.com

