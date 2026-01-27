Tuesday Road Conditions In DFW

Source: La Mega Nota/Elvia Skeens / La Mega Nota/Elvia Skeens

The DFW area still remains cold this morning, any moisture that was lingering has iced over, resulting in patches of black ice, and roads remain slick in many areas. Residents should continue to drive with caution and stay off the roads as much as they can until more ice melts on Tuesday afternoon.

With the ice melting, adding more moisture to the air and light winds on Tuesday night, create a risk of fog as temperatures drop back to below freezing. This risk is the highest in the north and west part of the metroplex. Freezing fog is especially dangerous as it can create a thin layer of ice on any surface it touches. This is expected to spread across North Texas after 2 am on Wednesday.

Officials recommend that you stay off the roads, but if you must drive, it’s recommended that you take it slow and allow additional time to get to your destination. Also, inform people close to you of your route in the event that something happens. Be aware and take it very slowly when approaching bridges and overpasses, as ice can accumulate before drivers can see it. Drivers should also watch for fallen trees and power lines. Lastly, do not drive your car in cruise control during poor driving conditions.

