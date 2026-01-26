Listen Live
What Schools In North Texas Are Closed On Tuesday

What North Texas Schools Are Closed On Tuesday Following Winter Storm

Following this weekends winter storm, here is the list of schools and districts that are closed on Tuesday January 27.

Published on January 26, 2026
School Bus Depot, New Mexico
Source: Jeremy Hammond / Getty

School closures:

Updated: January 26,2026 5:00PM

Alendo ISD

Allen ISD

Alvarado ISD

Anna ISD

Argyle ISD

Arlington ISD

Aubrey ISD

Avalon ISD

Azle ISD


Birdville ISD

Bland ISD

Blueridge ISD

Bridgeport ISD

Brock ISD

Burleson ISD

Cedar Hill ISD

Carroll ISD

Crowley ISD

Criswell College


Corsicana ISD


Duncanville ISD

Dallas ISD 

Dawson ISD

Denton ISD 

Desoto ISD


Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

Ferris ISD

Forney ISD

Forestburg ISD

Fort Worth ISD

Frisco ISD


Gainesville ISD

Gardland ISD

Grand Prairie ISD


Grapevine – Colleyville ISD

Highlandpark ISD

Irving ISD

Jacksboro ISD


Keller ISD


Lancaster ISD

Lake Worth ISD


Mabank ISD


Melissa ISD


Millsap ISD


Northwest ISD


Poolville ISD

Plano ISD

Prosper ISD


Red Oak ISD

Richardson ISD

Rockwall ISD


Tarrant County College


Texas a&m university – college of dentistry 


Waxahachie ISD


Weatherford ISD


Aunt glos loving & learning center


Fort Worth Christian School


Genesis Foundation CCLC


Iltexas – arlington, dallas, garland, grand prairie, keller, keller-saginaw, lancaster, tarrant area. K-8


Liberty christian school – argyle


Life School District


Noter dame school of dallas


Oaks learning center red oak


Our savior lutheran church & preschool


Prestonwood christian academy- northcampus & plano


St.John the Apostle Catholic School


Tiny 1’s treasured learning center


Treetops School International


Winfree academy dallas, grand prairie, irving, lewisville, north richland hills,richardson


Yaya’s university

