What Schools In North Texas Are Closed On Tuesday

What North Texas Schools Are Closed On Tuesday Following Winter Storm
Following this weekends winter storm, here is the list of schools and districts that are closed Tuesday january 27
School closures:
Updated: January 26,2026 5:00PM
Alendo ISD
Allen ISD
Alvarado ISD
Anna ISD
Argyle ISD
Arlington ISD
Aubrey ISD
Avalon ISD
Azle ISD
Birdville ISD
Bland ISD
Blueridge ISD
Bridgeport ISD
Brock ISD
Burleson ISD
Cedar Hill ISD
Carroll ISD
Crowley ISD
Criswell College
Corsicana ISD
Duncanville ISD
Dallas ISD
Dawson ISD
Denton ISD
Desoto ISD
Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD
Ferris ISD
Forney ISD
Forestburg ISD
Fort Worth ISD
Frisco ISD
Gainesville ISD
Gardland ISD
Grand Prairie ISD
Grapevine – Colleyville ISD
Highlandpark ISD
Irving ISD
Jacksboro ISD
Keller ISD
Lancaster ISD
Lake Worth ISD
Mabank ISD
Melissa ISD
Millsap ISD
Northwest ISD
Poolville ISD
Plano ISD
Prosper ISD
Red Oak ISD
Richardson ISD
Rockwall ISD
Tarrant County College
Texas a&m university – college of dentistry
Waxahachie ISD
Weatherford ISD
Aunt glos loving & learning center
Fort Worth Christian School
Genesis Foundation CCLC
Iltexas – arlington, dallas, garland, grand prairie, keller, keller-saginaw, lancaster, tarrant area. K-8
Liberty christian school – argyle
Life School District
Noter dame school of dallas
Oaks learning center red oak
Our savior lutheran church & preschool
Prestonwood christian academy- northcampus & plano
St.John the Apostle Catholic School
Tiny 1’s treasured learning center
Treetops School International
Winfree academy dallas, grand prairie, irving, lewisville, north richland hills,richardson
Yaya’s university
