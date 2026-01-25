Listen Live
Bounce Back After The Winter Storm..Your Recovery Checklist!

Assess your home for damage, clear snow and ice safely, and contact your insurance provider to begin the recovery process.

Published on January 24, 2026
  • Thoroughly inspect your home and property for any hidden damage after a winter storm.
  • Promptly address plumbing issues like frozen pipes to prevent further problems.
  • Take steps to winterize your home and prepare for the next winter storm to maintain its value.
Texas Weather
Source: Radio ONE / J. Bachelor

When a winter storm passes, the real work begins. Snow, ice, and freezing temperatures can leave behind hidden damage that affects your safety, your home, and your wallet. Here’s a clear, practical guide on what to do after a winter storm to protect yourself and get back to normal safely.

If you live in Texas, you already know: we’re built for heatwaves, not ice rinks. So when a winter storm hits, it doesn’t just inconvenience us….t tests our homes, our patience, and our plumbing.

Now that the storm has passed, here’s a Texas-specific, real-talk guide on what to do next…especially if you own property.

  1. First Things First: Is Everyone Alive and Upright?
    Before you worry about the house, check the people.

    Watch out for black ice (Texas’ sneak attack).
    Stay far away from downed power lines.
    Use flashlights, not candles….we’re not trying to add “fire” to the weather drama.
    Check on neighbors, especially elderly folks or anyone without power.





    2. Walk Your Property Like You’re the Inspector
    Even if you’re not selling, act like a buyer is coming tomorrow.

    Look up: roof shingles, gutters, and ice buildup.
    Look inside: water stains, sagging ceilings, bubbling paint (all 🚩🚩🚩).
    Check doors and windows, if cold air is coming in, so is your money going out.
    Walk the yard for fallen branches or foundation cracks.

    📸 Station tip: Take pics now. If insurance gets involved later, you’ll be glad you did.



    3. Pipes: The Most Dramatic Part of Any Texas Winter
    Frozen pipes are basically a Texas winter tradition… unfortunately.

    Let faucets drip if temps stay low.
    Open cabinet doors to warm plumbing.
    If a pipe bursts, shut off your main water valve immediately and call a plumber.
    Please don’t use a lighter or blowtorch….we need the house intact.



    4. For sellers and landlords: plumbing issues will show up during inspections. Handle it now, not during negotiations.
    Power, Gas & Appliances…..Don’t Rush It


    If you smell gas, leave immediately and call the gas company.
    Reset breakers slowly.
    Throw away food that thawed during outages (RIP groceries).
    Never run generators inside…..carbon monoxide is a silent menace.


    A working HVAC system after a storm is a big deal for appraisers and buyers.



    5. Shovel, Salt & Save Yourself a Lawsuit
    Yes, even in Texas.

    Clear walkways and driveways.
    Salt or sand icy spots.
    Watch for roof ice that can cause leaks later.



    6. Landlords and sellers: slips and falls are not the kind of “attention” you want.
    Insurance, Receipts & The Real Estate Truth


    If there’s damage:
    Document everything.
    Keep receipts.
    Call insurance ASAP.

    And here’s the real estate tea ☕️:
    Some storm repairs must still be disclosed later, even if fixed. Transparency saves deals.




    7. Buyers: Winter Storms Don’t Lie
    Shopping for a home after a storm?

    Ask what damage occurred.
    Pay attention to “brand-new paint” in random spots 👀.
    A storm reveals how well a home is truly maintained.




    8. Sellers & Owners: Prep for the Next Round
    Because Texas weather loves a sequel.

    Insulate pipes.
    Seal doors and windows.
    Schedule maintenance now.
    Winter-ready homes = stronger value.


    Winter storms in Texas may be rare, but the damage can be very real. Taking quick action protects your home, your investment, and your peace of mind. Handle it early. Document it smart. And maybe keep an extra blanket and plumber’s number on speed dial. 🏡❄️

