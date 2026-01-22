2026 James Beard Awards List 13 Philly Semifinalist

Source: Jeff Schear / Getty

Philadelphia’s culinary scene is shining brightly as 13 local chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious 2026 James Beard Awards. Here’s a closer look at the honorees and their establishments:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Greg Vernick: Known for Vernick Food & Drink, Vernick Fish, and Vernick Coffee Bar, Greg Vernick continues to elevate Philadelphia’s dining scene with his innovative concepts.

Outstanding Restaurant

Kalaya: Located in Fishtown, Kalaya is celebrated for its authentic Thai cuisine, led by chef/owner Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, a previous James Beard Award winner.

Emerging Chef

Frankie Ramirez: Chef at Amá in Kensington, Ramirez is recognized for his creative Mexican dishes that have captivated the local community.

Best New Restaurant

Emmett: Situated in Kensington, Emmett has quickly gained acclaim, earning a spot on Esquire’s list of best new restaurants.

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Justine MacNeil: Based at Fiore in Kensington, MacNeil’s pastries and baked goods have earned her a loyal following.

Outstanding Bar

Lovers Bar: Located within Friday Saturday Sunday in Center City, this bar has become a standout for its innovative cocktails and ambiance.

Best New Bar

Almanac: Perched atop Ogawa in Old City, Almanac offers a unique bar experience with stunning views and expertly crafted drinks.

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic

Russ Cowan : Chef at Radin’s Delicatessen in Cherry Hill, Cowan brings a fresh take on classic deli fare.

: Chef at Radin’s Delicatessen in Cherry Hill, Cowan brings a fresh take on classic deli fare. Ian Graye : Chef at Pietramala, a Michelin-recommended restaurant known for its plant-based cuisine.

: Chef at Pietramala, a Michelin-recommended restaurant known for its plant-based cuisine. Jesse Ito : Chef at Royal Sushi & Izakaya in Queen Village, Ito is a nine-time semifinalist celebrated for his sushi artistry.

: Chef at Royal Sushi & Izakaya in Queen Village, Ito is a nine-time semifinalist celebrated for his sushi artistry. Randy Rucker : Chef at Little Water, a Michelin-recommended spot in South Philadelphia.

: Chef at Little Water, a Michelin-recommended spot in South Philadelphia. Amanda Shulman : Chef at Her Place Supper Club in Rittenhouse, known for its intimate dining experience.

: Chef at Her Place Supper Club in Rittenhouse, known for its intimate dining experience. Omar Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate: The duo behind Honeysuckle, a restaurant that blends culinary excellence with cultural storytelling.

These semifinalists represent the best of Philadelphia’s diverse and dynamic food scene, showcasing the city’s talent on a national stage. Winners will be announced on June 15, 2026, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago

