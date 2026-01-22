Listen Live
Close
Travel

25 Oldest Cities in Texas

Published on January 22, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Socorro Mission on Mission Trail, TX
Source: The Socorro Mission on Mission Trail, TX. Socorro is just east of El Paso on the Rio Grande River. (Jann Huizenga via Getty Images)

Texas loves to argue about what’s oldest — the oldest town, the oldest building, the oldest place where someone once planted a flag and stayed a while. This list takes a cleaner approach. These are the 25 oldest cities and towns in Texas that still exist as independent cities or census-designated places, not ghost towns or absorbed communities.

RELATED: 30 Smallest Towns in Texas

Just as important, the dates here are based on when a continuous, clearly established settlement began. That’s why cities like El Paso won’t be found here, even though settlements existed there in the 1680s. The city itself didn’t fully take shape until 1849.

RELATED: 30 Largest Cities in Texas

History isn’t always tidy, and Texas history especially so. Dates can overlap, records can be fuzzy and a deserving town or two may have slipped through the cracks. Still, these 25 communities represent the clearest through line from Texas’ earliest days to the present.

Honorable Mention: Ysleta

It’s worth mentioning Ysleta, a community in El Paso that traces its roots to 1680, when Spanish conquistadors, Franciscan clerics and Tigua Pueblo fleeing the Pueblo Revolt in present-day New Mexico were resettled by Spanish authorities along the Rio Grande.

Centered on Mission Corpus Christi de la Isleta del Sur, the community became one of Texas’ earliest permanent settlements. Though annexed by El Paso in 1955, Ysleta is often cited as the oldest continuously inhabited community in Texas, predating most towns by decades.

25. Seguin

Founded/Settled: 1838

About: Seguin was established in 1838 along the Guadalupe River and named for Texas revolutionary Juan Seguín. The town became an early agricultural and industrial center, including one of Texas’ first concrete buildings, helping anchor settlement between San Antonio and the coast.

24. Houston

Founded/Settled: 1836

About: Houston was founded in 1836 by brothers Augustus and John Allen after the Texas Revolution, who envisioned a booming commercial city along Buffalo Bayou. From 1837 to 1839, it served as the capital of the Republic of Texas. The town grew rapidly thanks to its access to waterways, railroads and, later, oil. That early emphasis on commerce and expansion fueled Houston’s rise into Texas’ largest city.

23. Austin

Founded/Settled: 1835

About: Austin began in the 1830s as the small riverside settlement of Waterloo along the Colorado River. Its fortunes changed in 1839, when it was chosen as the capital of the Republic of Texas, despite its remote frontier location. That decision anchored Austin as the state’s political center. Over time, government, education and culture shaped its identity, blending frontier roots with a reputation for independence, creativity and steady growth. Prior to its founding, Austin was the site of three Spanish missions combined into one, in 1730.

22. San Augustine

Founded/Settled: 1832

About: San Augustine traces its origins to 1717, when a Spanish mission was established in the area. The mission was abandoned in the 1770s. The area began to be resettled in the late 1820s. It later grew into one of East Texas’ most important early towns, serving as a crossroads for Spanish, Mexican and Anglo settlement deep into the 19th century.

21. Bastrop

Founded/Settled: 1832

About: Bastrop was established in 1832 along the Colorado River and quickly became a gateway between Central Texas and the frontier. The town survived fires and floods while building a reputation as one of Texas’ earliest and most resilient river communities. It is considered the “Most Historic Small Town in Texas,” thanks to 131 of its buildings being admitted to the National Register of Historical Places in 1979.

20. San Patricio

Founded/Settled: 1830

About: San Patricio was founded in 1830 as an Irish-Mexican colony along the Nueces River. The settlement reflected Texas’ diverse early population and played a small but notable role during the Texas Revolution. The Battle of San Patricio was fought near town in 1836.

19. Brazoria

Founded/Settled: 1828

About: Brazoria was established in 1828 near the Brazos River and became an early center of agriculture and coastal trade. Closely tied to Stephen F. Austin’s colony, the town helped anchor early Anglo settlement in Texas during the Mexican and Republic eras.

18. Matagorda

Founded/Settled: 1827

About: Matagorda was founded in 1827 at the mouth of the Colorado River and quickly became a key Gulf Coast port. The town played an important role in early Texas trade and immigration before storms and shifting waterways slowed its growth in the mid-19th century.

17. West Columbia

Founded/Settled: 1826

About: West Columbia traces its beginnings to Columbia, an early Brazos River settlement founded in the late 1820s. It briefly served as the capital of the Republic of Texas between 1836 and 1837. Today, West Columbia preserves that early Republic-era legacy.

16. Gonzales

Founded/Settled: 1825

About: Gonzales was founded in 1825 as part of the DeWitt Colony and is best known as the birthplace of the Texas Revolution, with the Battle of Gonzales in 1835. The town’s famous “Come and Take It” cannon marked the first shots in the fight for Texas independence.

15. Victoria

Founded/Settled: 1824

About: Victoria was established in 1824 by Martín De León, making it one of the earliest Mexican-founded towns in Texas. Located on the Guadalupe River, it became a cultural crossroads of Mexican and Anglo settlement.

14. San Felipe

Founded/Settled: 1824

About: San Felipe de Austin was founded in 1824 as the capital of Stephen F. Austin’s colony. For a time, it was the most important town in Anglo Texas. Though later abandoned and burned in 1836 to prevent capture by the Mexican army, San Felipe’s influence looms large in Texas’ early political history. It’s home to the oldest post office in Texas (ZIP code 77473).

13. East Columbia

Founded/Settled: 1824

About: East Columbia dates back to the mid 1820s, developing as an early settlement near the Brazos River. Closely tied to nearby Columbia (now West Columbia), it played a supporting role in the region’s early trade and agriculture during the Mexican and Republic of Texas periods.

12. La Grange

Founded/Settled: 1822

About: First settled by Stephen F. Austin’s colonists in 1822, La Grange was officially founded in 1828 and quickly became the seat of Fayette County. Positioned near the Colorado River, the town grew as settlers moved inland from the coast. Its early courthouse history and immigrant influence helped shape Central Texas development.

11. Columbus

Founded/Settled: 1821

About: Columbus was established in the early 1820s along the Colorado River as a key crossing and supply point. The town grew with early Anglo settlement and river trade, becoming a quiet but important stop in Texas’ frontier expansion through the 19th century.

10. Galveston

Founded/Settled: 1816

About: Beginning as a French pirate settlement during the 1810s and 1820s, Galveston developed in the 1830s as a booming Gulf port and quickly became Texas’ largest city before the Civil War. Its wealth, culture and architecture shaped the state’s early economy. Though hurricanes changed its trajectory, Galveston remains one of Texas’ most important and historic cities.

9. Refugio

Founded/Settled: 1793

About: Refugio grew out of Mission Nuestra Señora del Refugio, founded in 1793. It was the last mission founded in Texas. The settlement endured repeated relocations, floods and political change before stabilizing inland. Its mission roots still define the town’s place in early Texas history.

8. San Elizario

Founded/Settled: 1789

About: San Elizario emerged in 1789 as a Spanish presidio and border settlement near the Rio Grande. Long before modern borders were set, it served as a political and military hub in far West Texas. Its origins date as far back as 1598, although the present-day site’s first settlement was established prior to 1760, later being abandoned in the 1770s.

7. Port Isabel

Founded/Settled: Late 1770s

About: Port Isabel traces its roots back to the 1770s as a fishing village and late 18th and early 19th century summer resort. The port played a key role during the Mexican-American War and later thrived on fishing and maritime trade. Today, it remains one of Texas’ oldest active coastal communities.

6. Laredo

Founded/Settled: 1755

About: Laredo was founded in 1755 by Tomás Sánchez under orders from José de Escandón as part of Spain’s colonization of the lower Rio Grande Valley. Unlike most Texas cities, Laredo remained firmly tied to Mexican political and cultural life well into the 19th century. After the Mexican-American War, Laredo became part of the United States in 1848.

5. Goliad

Founded/Settled: 1749

About: Goliad originated as La Bahía, a Spanish mission and presidio relocated to its current site in 1749. It became a critical defense point protecting Spanish Texas from French encroachment. During the Texas Revolution, Goliad gained tragic notoriety with the Goliad Massacre in 1836, when captured Texian forces were executed by Mexican troops. Despite its small size today, Goliad remains one of the most historically significant towns in Texas.

4. San Antonio

Founded/Settled: 1718

About: San Antonio began as a Spanish mission and presidio along the San Antonio River. Mission San Antonio de Valero — later known as the Alamo — became the settlement’s most famous landmark. The town evolved into the political, military and cultural heart of Spanish Texas and later Mexican Texas. During the Texas Revolution, San Antonio was a key battleground. It went on to become one of Texas’ largest cities and a lasting symbol of the state’s Spanish colonial heritage.

3. Nacogdoches

Founded/Settled: 1716, 1779

About: Nacogdoches is widely recognized as the oldest town in East Texas, founded in 1716 around a Spanish mission in a Caddo village. The settlement survived Spanish, Mexican and Republic eras, earning its nickname, “The Oldest Town in Texas,” through centuries of continuous occupation. The present-day city was resettled in 1779.

2. Presidio

Founded/Settled: 1683

About: Presidio developed at the strategic La Junta de los Ríos region, where the Rio Grande and Rio Conchos meet. Spanish explorers reached the area in the late 1600s, and a permanent settlement emerged by 1683, anchored by missions. Its remote location made it a vital crossroads for trade, military movement and Native American relations. Presidio has long served as a border town linking Texas with northern Mexico.

1. Socorro, Texas

Founded/Settled: 1680

About: Socorro traces its roots to 1680, when Native Americans settled there after fleeing the Pueblo Revolt of present-day New Mexico. Established along the Rio Grande near modern El Paso, Socorro grew around Mission Nuestra Señora de la Limpia Concepción del Socorro, making it one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in Texas. The town remained a small agricultural and religious settlement through Spanish and Mexican rule before becoming part of the United States after 1848.

25 Oldest Cities in Texas was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos

Betting Odds Increase On Donald Trump Leaving The White House Early

Hip-Hop Wired
CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota

CBP Commissioner Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With Smoke Bomb

Hip-Hop Wired
Scott Jennings

Trump Shill Scott Jennings Roasted By Fellow CNN Panelist

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Play Mini-Golf Following The Mavs Win Over The Knicks

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
$2k DEBT DROP GIVEAWAY
Contests  |  emartinezione

$2k DEBT DROP GIVEAWAY

Comment
iOne Local Sales| That Mexican OT- kbfb | 2026-01-08
Contests  |  97.9 THE BEAT

That Mexican OT Tour Sweepstakes

Comment
Morning Hustle cash grab 2026
Contests  |  tethomas

Register to Win The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab

Comment
13 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15 Sexy Photos of Mariah the Scientist You Must See

Comment
Local  |  J. Bachelor

The 25 Most-Attended Rodeo Concerts of All Time

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close