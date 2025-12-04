Shani Scott And Slick Nick Go At It About Diddy Doc

Source: Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture / Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture provided by Canva

A new four-part Netflix documentary titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning launched December 2, 2025. Executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and directed by Alexandria Stapleton, the series dives into the meteoric rise and dramatic downfall of Sean “Diddy” Combs. It explores not only his decades-long influence in music — launching stars through his label — but also the serious criminal charges he faced, including prostitution-related convictions. Wikipedia+2Netflix+2

The doc features a mix of never-before-seen footage, including private moments from days before his 2024 arrest, and interviews with former associates, jurors, and individuals who have accused him of sexual misconduct and exploitation. Business Insider+2Netflix+2

Unsurprisingly, the release stirred controversy. Diddy has publicly condemned the series, calling it a “shameful hit piece” and claiming that footage was used without his consent. E! Online+1 Jackson and Stapleton counter that the project was handled legally and with journalistic integrity, emphasizing the goal of shedding light on long-standing allegations rather than personal vendetta. GQ+1

Check out what happened in Studio when Slick Nick and Shani Scott from Reuniomn Radio had a moment talking about the DOC on air!!!!!!

MAKE SURE YOU CHECK OUT REUNION RADIO EVERY SUNDAY FROM 5PM TO 7PM ON 979 THE BEAT!!!!!

BINK AND 50 CENT GO WAAYY BACK – HERE THEY ARE WHEN 50 CAME TO DALLAS TO KICK IT WITH BIG BINK ON THE BEAT !!!