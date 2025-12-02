Reunion Radio Fruit Game – Apple Thats Red On The Inside

Source: Big Bink / Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Big Bink From Reunion Radio came up on a new apple was GOOD AS HECK!!!!!!!!!!! For some reason it was red on teh inside – Apples that are red on the inside include varieties like the Lucy, Hidden Rose® (also known as Airlie Red Flesh), Kissabel, and others like Pink Pearl and Redlove . The red color comes from anthocyanins, the same antioxidants that give berries their red, purple, or black hue. So next time you go to the grocery store, try one of these apples!!!!!!